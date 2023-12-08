PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A domestic dispute turned fatal Thursday evening, leaving one dead and one facing murder charges in Cowlitz County, officials say.

Just after 6 p.m., Cowlitz County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a home in the 1100 block of South Pekin Road in Woodland on a report of a man being intoxicated in the 911 caller’s home, refusing to leave and allegedly threatening him. The caller was identified as one of the residents, Corey Allen Rayond, 36.

Authorities say that about four minutes into the call, Raymond claimed to have shot the unarmed man.

Deputies, assisted by Woodland Police officers, arrived at the home and found a dead man, later identified as David Austin Pfleger, 26.

Upon further investigation, deputies determined Pfleger was in a relationship with Raymond’s sister. Although all three of them lived together in the house, authorities say only Raymond and Pfleger were present at the time of the shooting.

After obtaining a search warrant, CCSO detectives reported recovering a Ruger .380 pistol from the home. Another detective reviewed the 911 call and was not able to hear the alleged direct threats on Raymond. However, seconds before shooting Pfleger, Raymond could be heard stating on the call, “This f—— psycho needs to f—— die,” and, “Let’s f—— do this.”

In light of this, detectives interviewed Raymond, who claimed that Pfleger had only tried to take his phone. Additionally, he disclosed shoving Pfleger to the ground during the dispute. Then, as Pfleger tried to stand, Raymond drew his pistol and shot Pfleger three times in the torso, officials say.

According to CCSO, during the interview, Raymond indicated he did not like Pfleger and did not want him living in the home.

Raymond was then charged with second-degree murder and booked into Cowlitz County Jail.