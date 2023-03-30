PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man is facing charges related to the assault of a 62-year-old man at a Hazelwood convenience store that led to the victim’s death five days later, according to Portland Police Bureau.

Authorities say 35-year-old Aaron Reed-Jones assaulted Curtis E. Davies in a store at the 12100 block of East Burnside Street around 8 p.m. on March 17.

Davies died of his injuries around 11:30 p.m. on March 22. A medical examiner determined his death a “homicide by blunt force trauma.”

Detectives arrested Jones on Wednesday on charges of manslaughter in the first and second degree, assault in the second degree, criminally negligent homicide and possessing a firearm as a felon.

This homicide is one of 18 homicides in Portland in 2023.

Police ask those with more information to cite case number 23-70095 and contact: