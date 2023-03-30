PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man is facing charges related to the assault of a 62-year-old man at a Hazelwood convenience store that led to the victim’s death five days later, according to Portland Police Bureau.
Authorities say 35-year-old Aaron Reed-Jones assaulted Curtis E. Davies in a store at the 12100 block of East Burnside Street around 8 p.m. on March 17.
Davies died of his injuries around 11:30 p.m. on March 22. A medical examiner determined his death a “homicide by blunt force trauma.”
Detectives arrested Jones on Wednesday on charges of manslaughter in the first and second degree, assault in the second degree, criminally negligent homicide and possessing a firearm as a felon.
This homicide is one of 18 homicides in Portland in 2023.
Police ask those with more information to cite case number 23-70095 and contact:
- Detective Mike Jones: Michael.Jones@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0405
- Detective Jeff Sharp: Jeff.Sharp@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-9773