Clackamas man ID’d as NE Portland homicide victim

Aaron Williams in an undated photo. The 29-year-old was shot to death in Portland, January 23, 2022 (Williams family via PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The man found dead following a shooting very late Sunday night was publicly identified as a 29-year-old resident of Clackamas.

Aaron L. Williams death was ruled a homicide by the Oregon State Medical Examiner.

A PPB sergeant was flagged down late Sunday night after someone found Williams near Northeast 82nd Avenue and Milton Street.

No arrests have yet been made and investigators haven’t yet provided any possible suspect information.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Tony Merrill at Anthony.Merrill@portlandoregon.gov, 503.823.4033 or Detective Brian Sims at Brian.Sims@portlandoregon.gov, 503.823.2079.