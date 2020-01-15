1  of  50
Accountant accused of stealing $500K from Boring nursery

Crime

Investigators believe that Jackie Stevens forged hundreds of checks

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A bookkeeper for a nursery in Boring, Oregon is facing allegations that she stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from the company over 4 years.

Deborah Newman, co-owner of Jaycee Newman Nursery, contacted the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office in January 2019 with allegations that their bookkeeper, Jackie Stevens, embezzled $500,000 from the business. Newman told detectives she hired Stevens after a referral from another nursery.

After an investigation, detectives believe Stevens had been writing herself company checks spanning from 2015-2019. Detectives said she would then cover up the transactions using her bookkeeper’s access to the company’s financial records.

Investigators believe that the 51-year-old forged hundreds of checks, totaling over $500,000. Jaycee Newman Inc. was able to recover nearly $28,000 with the help of Key Bank.

A warrant for Stevens’ arrest was issued on December 19, 2019. She turned herself into the Clackamas County Jail on January 9., where she was booked on 63 counts with charges including aggravated theft, computer crime and forgery identity theft.

KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this story.

