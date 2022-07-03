PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The man booked on bias crime charges after an attack on a father and daughter biking on the Eastbank Esplanade was released from jail the same day he was arrested.

Around 3:45 p.m. Saturday, the suspect, identified as Dylan J. Kesterson, allegedly commented the California family — dad, wife, daughter –on rental bikes were of Japanese descent and then began hitting the 36-year-old father in the head before repeatedly punching the 5-year-old girl in her bike helmet.

Witnesses reportedly jumped in to intervene, and Kesterson began walking away. Officers found him and arrested him.

Kesterson was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on 1st- and 2nd-degree bias crime charges on Saturday. As of Sunday, however, jail records do not list his name on the roster.

Commissioner Mingus Mapps condemned the incident and said Kesterson was released from jail on the same day. His office released the following statement to KOIN 6 News:

“A bias attack on a father and five year old is horrific and unacceptable. My heart goes out to the family. We have got to bring back public safety in this town. I appreciate the work of the Portland Police Bureau in arresting this individual. I am concerned that he was released from jail the same day he was arrested.”

Commissioner Carmen Rubio, who heads the city’s Office of Equity and Human Rights, said everyone should feel welcome here — tourists and Portlanders alike.

Her office released the following statement to KOIN 6 News and on Twitter:

“I’m so sorry our guests were subject to this terrifying event and I want to personally apologize to them. No one should ever have to fear for their safety and security – whether visiting our city or living here. Everyone deserves to feel welcomed and belonging, and encounter a Portland free of racial bias and hate—especially children. Crimes like this are clear indicators of where our work and focus needs to be and why local governments working together to address our shared community issues is important.”

The father and daughter were hurt but didn’t need medical attention, police said.

Kesterson is expected in court July 5 for his arraignment.