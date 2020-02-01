Accused burglar ‘commits same crime’ days apart

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — When a woman in Washington County heard the sound of breaking glass early Friday morning, she thought it was a bad dream.

Rosie Hunker quickly realized it wasn’t a nightmare: someone was trying to break into the home on Northwest Shipley Road.

Hunker was housesitting at the home when it happened. Investigators said the intruder was Jason Weinberger — a man who was out on bail after breaking into a neighbor’s house the previous week.

Hunker said the man started smashing a window with a garden hoe around 6 a.m. She dropped to the floor and called 911.

“I was just kind of hiding next to the bed,” she said. “The call dropped.”

After breaking the glass, the intruder crawled through the jagged window, cutting himself and leaving a trail of blood behind.

“I tried to get into the bathroom — lock myself in there and I was unable to and that’s when he started to yell, ‘I’m sorry,'” Hunker said.

When the man started to walk upstairs, Hunker saw her chance to escape. She fled out a bedroom window.

“The window was about at my hip, so it was a small space but big enough for me to get out,” she said. “I hopped out the window and I ran down into the woods into a ravine and I laid there until the cops showed up.”

Hunker said Weinberger tried to flee when officers arrived.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said the 31-year-old suspect also broke into a home just a quarter-mile away last week. Hunker said the owner of that home held Weinberger at gunpoint.

The homeowner, who wanted to remain anonymous, said one of his windows is boarded over where Weinberger smashed his way in with a large rock. He said Weinberger ran up and down the stairs, bleeding so badly that the carpet had to be replaced.

His wife jumped out a window and called 911 while he held the intruder at gunpoint and waited for police.

“He actually took the screen off the window and was trying to jump out the window,” Hunker said.

The victims in both cases said the suspect acted paranoid; claiming someone wanted to kill him and that he was being tracked. They agreed that Weinberger is a serious danger to himself and others.

“It’s really concerning to me that somebody can commit a crime and the next week later, commit the same crime,” Hunker said.

Weinberger was behind bars on Friday on a burglary charge. He’s also charged with criminal mischief and trespassing in last week’s incident.