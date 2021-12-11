Accused catalytic converter thief asleep in stolen SUV

Two men suspected of trying to steal catalytic converters were arrested in the Rock Creek neighborhood, December 9, 2021 (Washington County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two men suspected of trying to steal catalytic converters were arrested in the Rock Creek neighborhood after a woman spotted them with flashlights underneath a car.

When deputies arrived, they found one of the men sleeping inside the stolen SUV around 4 a.m December 9. Authorities said they also found a lot of tools, including saws, torches, and a window-breaking device.

The men, whose names were not released, each faces the same charges: attempted 1st-degree theft, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle and possession of burglary tools.

Washington County authorities said it was the second time this week they arrested people for stealing catalytic converters.