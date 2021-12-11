Accused catalytic converter thief asleep in stolen SUV

Two men arrested in Rock Creek neighborhood in Washington County

by: Tim Steele

Two men suspected of trying to steal catalytic converters were arrested in the Rock Creek neighborhood, December 9, 2021 (Washington County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two men suspected of trying to steal catalytic converters were arrested in the Rock Creek neighborhood after a woman spotted them with flashlights underneath a car.

When deputies arrived, they found one of the men sleeping inside the stolen SUV around 4 a.m December 9. Authorities said they also found a lot of tools, including saws, torches, and a window-breaking device.

The men, whose names were not released, each faces the same charges: attempted 1st-degree theft, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle and possession of burglary tools.

Washington County authorities said it was the second time this week they arrested people for stealing catalytic converters.

