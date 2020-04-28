Accused drug trafficker indicted in Multnomah County

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A drug trafficking investigation spanning multiple states has led to the indictment of a 36-year-old man in Portland.

Kao Saechao is part of a drug trafficking ring that sells heroin throughout the Portland area, according to court documents. In February, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office learned Oregon State Police had taken a suspect into custody who had two kilograms of heroin allegedly intended fro Saechao.

Court documents accuse the trafficking ring of operating in Portland, Grand Junction, Colorado and Indianapolis, Indiana.

Authorities in Portland located Saechao and carried out a search warrant in the 8100 block of SE Mill Street in late February. They allegedly found nearly $17,000 in cash, scales, several phones, baggies with heroin residue and empty kilogram wrappers, three guns and ecstasy.

Saechao was indicted Tuesday in Multnomah County on nine counts, including unlawful possession and delivery of heroin, unlawful possession of heroin and ecstasy within 1,000 feet of a school, unlawful possession and delivery of ecstasy and three counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm.