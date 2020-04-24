Accused ID theft ringleader arrested making fake ID

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The accused leader of an identity theft ring in Portland was arrested Thursday as he was making another fake Oregon ID, police said.

The Portland Police Bureau said they got a tip last week about the suspect’s identity. Investigators found out he was recruiting other people and teaching them how to make fake IDs, transfer credit card data and steal people’s identities. Officers said he relied mostly on breaking into people’s cars to steal their information.

Officers said they found the ringleader—43-year-old Robert Dean Coss—living at a motel in the 4800 block of Northeast 97th Avenue. Several other people were also living there and using the motel as their headquarters, officers said.

Officers said they caught Coss in the process of making another fake Oregon ID and arrested him Thursday. Investigators found a laptop, printing equipment, stolen IDs, passports, stolen government savings bonds, checkbooks, drugs and other items during a search, according to police.

Coss was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on three counts of aggravated identity theft, three counts of 1st-degree forgery, five counts of possession of a forged instrument, three counts of fraudulent use of a credit card and outstanding felony warrants related to drugs and ID theft.