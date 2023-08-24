He is accused of kidnapping a woman and locking her in a cinderblock cell in his Klamath Falls home

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Negasi Zuberi, the man accused of kidnapping a woman and locking her in a cinderblock cell in his Klamath Falls home, was caught attempting to escape his jail cell Tuesday afternoon, officials say.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, corrections deputies found Zuberi, 29, trying to break through the glass in his cell window at the Jackson County Jail around 12:45 p.m.

A maintenance worker outside the building told deputies that a suspicious noise had been coming from inside one of the cells. When they responded, they found Zuberi “standing on his bunk bed near a chipped window in his cell.”

A search of the cell revealed an “improvised tool” that deputies suspect had been used to deal the damage. However, authorities say the jail’s reinforced windows meant Zuberi was only able to damage the interior layer.

Zuberi was charged with second-degree attempted escape and first-degree disorderly conduct. He was also moved to a hard cell with no exterior windows.

According to court documents, Zuberi has been ordered to remain in custody until his next court date on Oct. 17.

The documents show that he is being held for numerous reasons, including the nature of the kidnapping offense, violent behavior, previous crimes, possession of weapons and criminal activity while under supervision.

Photos of Negasi Zuberi, older photo on the left and a current photo on the right (FBI)

Outside the cinderblock cell in Negasi Zuberi’s house (FBI)

Looking through the door of the cinderblock cell in Negasi Zuberi’s house (FBI)

Interior of the cinderblock cell in Negasi Zuberi’s house (FBI)

Handwritten notes found in Zuberi’s home detailing plans (FBI)

In this photo released by the Washoe County Detention Facility is Negasi Zuberi in Reno, Nev., on July 16, 2023, who is accused of kidnapping a woman and holding her in a cinder block cell that she escaped by punching her way out had been on law enforcement’s radar and is now suspected in other sexual assaults. Zuberi, 29, is now behind bars in Nevada, waiting to be extradited to Oregon, where he is charged in federal court with interstate kidnapping and transporting an individual across state lines with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity. (Washoe County Detention Facility via AP)

Zuberi was taken into custody on July 16 in Reno, Nevada. An FBI investigation into his background is ongoing.

