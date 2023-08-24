PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Negasi Zuberi, the man accused of kidnapping a woman and locking her in a cinderblock cell in his Klamath Falls home, was caught attempting to escape his jail cell Tuesday afternoon, officials say.
According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, corrections deputies found Zuberi, 29, trying to break through the glass in his cell window at the Jackson County Jail around 12:45 p.m.
A maintenance worker outside the building told deputies that a suspicious noise had been coming from inside one of the cells. When they responded, they found Zuberi “standing on his bunk bed near a chipped window in his cell.”
A search of the cell revealed an “improvised tool” that deputies suspect had been used to deal the damage. However, authorities say the jail’s reinforced windows meant Zuberi was only able to damage the interior layer.
Zuberi was charged with second-degree attempted escape and first-degree disorderly conduct. He was also moved to a hard cell with no exterior windows.
According to court documents, Zuberi has been ordered to remain in custody until his next court date on Oct. 17.
The documents show that he is being held for numerous reasons, including the nature of the kidnapping offense, violent behavior, previous crimes, possession of weapons and criminal activity while under supervision.
Zuberi was taken into custody on July 16 in Reno, Nevada. An FBI investigation into his background is ongoing.
Stay with KOIN 6 as this story develops.