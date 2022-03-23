PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — More than a month after the lethal Normandale Park shooting on Feb. 19, the man suspected of opening fire on a crowd of demonstrators has been booked in the Multnomah County Jail.

43-year-old Benjamin Smith was identified by law enforcement as the alleged shooter on Feb. 22 — but he has been at a nearby hospital to receive treatment for critical wounds he sustained during the same incident since then.

Portland Police announced that Smith had been released from the hospital Wednesday afternoon and later transferred to the jail. Smith’s arraignment is scheduled for Thursday, and he currently faces a nine-count indictment.

Smith is accused of shooting and killing 60-year-old Brandy “June” Knightly on the night of the incident, and now subsequently faces one count of second-degree murder for her death.

In addition to that charge, the affidavit shows Smith also faces four counts of first-degree attempted murder, three counts of first-degree assault and one count of second-degree assault.

Portland police respond, on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, to a shooting in the area of Normandale Park in Northeast Portland, Ore. One person was killed and five others were wounded in a shooting at the Portland park where a march was planned to protest police violence. (Beth Nakamura/The Oregonian via AP)

Besides Knightly, the indictment suggests there are four other victims who were seriously injured by Smith on the night of the shooting. However, their names have been omitted.

According to an affidavit released in February about the deadly incident, law enforcement believes Smith confronted the group of demonstrators at Normandale Park in Northeast Portland between 8 and 9 p.m.

Court documents suggest Smith yelled at the gathering and told them to leave the park, to which the demonstrators responded by telling Smith to leave. After refusing to exit the park, investigators said Smith became agitated with the group, and continued to yell and aggressively approach them before pulling out a handgun and opening fire on the crowd.

Smith is scheduled to appear for his arraignment at 2:30 p.m. this Thursday when he will be formally read all of his charges.