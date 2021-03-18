Accused killer in WinCo shooting, carjacking arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Officers arrested a man accused of shooting and killing a person at a Northeast Portland grocery store then robbing a driver of their vehicle at gunpoint.

Authorities rushed to the WinCo Foods in the 1900 block of NE 122nd Avenue at about 10 p.m. Wednesday night and found 60-year-old Jay Underwood dead at the scene, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Detectives said a driver was robbed of their car at gunpoint in the parking lot shortly after the shooting took place.

Portland police said an officer arrested a person of interest while investigating suspicious circumstances at a motel in the 9700 block of NE Sandy Boulevard on Thursday morning. Homicide detectives arrived and determined the person was the shooter in the homicide from the previous night, according to police.

Blake Daniels is accused of killing a man at a Northeast Portland WinCo. He was arrested March 18, 2021 (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office/KOIN)

Blake M. Daniels, 38, was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of 2nd-degree murder, 1st-degree robbery and unlawful use of a weapon with a firearm.

The vehicle taken during the armed carjacking has not been found. Police said it’s a dark green 2003 Subaru Forester with a light bar on the roof and Oregon plates 605JWW. If you see it, call 911.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Brad Clifton at 503.823.0696, or Brad.Clifton@portlandoregon.gov, or Detective Michael Greenlee at 503.823.0871, or Michael.Greenlee@portlandoregon.gov.