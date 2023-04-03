VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — Kirkland Warren, accused of killing a 27-year-old mother and her 7-year-old daughter and dumping their bodies in Washougal, is being held without bail after his arraignment in Clark County court Monday.

Warren was arraigned on two counts of first-degree murder for allegedly shooting Meshay Melendez and her daughter Layla Stewart in the head in mid-March.

In asking that Warren be held without bail, the prosecutor said there is “clear and convincing evidence” he poses a danger to the community.

Warren is also wanted in Arkansas in connection to the 2017 murder of Curtis Urquhart. Court documents show Warren admitted to shooting the man in the head and dumping him in a ditch.

The defense did not object to the no bail motion.

According to police, Melendez and Stewart were last seen on March 12 walking into the residence of an acquaintance with Warren. Their bodies were found March 22 on an embankment in Washougal.

The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office says Stewart had been found with two bullet wounds to the head from a small caliber gun, similar to a .22. Melendez was also found with a single gunshot to the left temple with the same gun.

Pictures of Meshay Melendez and her daughter Layla Stewart at a vigil in their honor in Vancouver, March 26, 2023 (KOIN)

During a search through Warren’s Dodge Charger, police said they found “blood evidence in both the front and back seat of the vehicle, .22 shell casings, children’s clothing matching clothing Layla was believed to be wearing on March 12 and a purse containing Melendez’s identification.”

