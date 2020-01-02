Accused killer of Vancouver trans teen has $750K bail

David Bogdanov in his first appearance in a Clark County courtroom on a charge of murdering Nikki Kuhnhausen, Decembere 18, 2019 (KOIN)

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) – A judge has set a $750,000 bail for a man charged with second-degree murder in the death of a transgender teenager whose remains were found on a remote mountain months after she disappeared.

David Bogdanov is also charged with committing a hate crime in the death of 17-year-old Nikki Kuhnhausen, whose remains were found last month.

Prosecutors had requested a $6 million bail, but Clark County Judge David Gregerson said the lower amount was reasonable because Bogdanov has no prior criminal history.

A large crowd attended the hearing Thursday to show support for Kuhnhausen’s family and raise awareness about the dangers that face transgender individuals.

The judge set his trial date for July 6.

Missing since June

The body of Nikki Kuhnhausen was found in early December. The 17-year-old had not contacted her family since June 5. Nikki’s friends told detectives she had been staying with a friend on the night of June 5 but left to meet a man.

An undated photo of Nikki Kuhnhausen. (Vancouver Police Department)

Investigators said Nikki’s Snapchat account showed she had been talking to a man — Bogdanov — in the early morning hours of June 6.

Bogdanov, 25, confirmed he had met Nikki and driven her in his vehicle, according to Vancouver police.

Police said a full analysis of Bogdanov’s cell phone was carried out after obtaining a search warrant. It showed his phone at several locations, including an area in east Clark County near Larch Mountain in the early hours of June 6.

A citizen found a human skull on Dec. 7 in the Larch Mountain woods. A forensic analysis confirmed the skull, along with additional remains, belonged to Nikki.

