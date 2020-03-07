Accused MAX stalker, sex suspect appears in court

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was in court on Friday, accused of grabbing a woman after she got off a MAX train in Aloha and trying to sexually assault her. The woman used a stun gun to escape.

Detectives are still looking for witnesses who were in the area of the Willow Creek MAX stop during Thursday morning’s commuter hour—around 8:30 a.m. – 9 a.m. The suspect, 31-year-old O’Neal Payne, was in court on Friday where he faces charges of first-degree kidnapping, sexual abuse, and attempted rape.

A mugshot of O’Neal Payne, March 5, 2020. (Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

According to detectives, the victim was on the MAX, coming from Clackamas. When she was about to get off at the Willow Creek Transit Station in Aloha, she noticed Payne, who was on the train getting closer to her.

“As she got off, she saw he jumped off the train with her and followed her,” said Sgt. Danny DiPietro of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.”At one point, when they were on 197th and Baseline, [he] wrapped his arms around her and drug her down there.”

An image captured by a surveillance camera shows a man following a woman after she exits a MAX train at the Willow Creek Transit Station, March 5, 2020. (Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

There is video from the train, which detectives said shows Payne wearing a bright yellow hooded sweatshirt. The woman said he attempted to assault her and she was able to pull out a stun gun to tase him. She then ran to a nearby Plaid Pantry where the clerk called 911.

Payne actually walked into the Plaid Pantry, but quickly fled. Deputies said he struggled with them when they found him nearby and they had to tase him before they were able to take him into custody.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen Payne and the woman walking on West Baseline Road or saw him on the MAX to contact them.