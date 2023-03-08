PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Benjamin Smith, the man accused of killing one woman and wounding 5 others during a protest in Normandale Park in early 2022, is expected to be in court Wednesday to change his plea.

Smith, 44, will be in a Multnomah County courtroom at 3 p.m. KOIN 6 News will be in the courtroom and will have updates later in the day.

The shooting

On February 19, 2022, the protesters were confronted by a man who told them to leave, then drew a pistol and opened fire, Deputy DA Mariel Mota said in an affidavit days after the killing.

KOIN Coverage: The Normandale Park killing

Police respond to a fatal shooting in the area of Normandale Park in Northeast Portland on Saturday evening, Feb. 19, 2022. (Mark Graves/The Oregonian via AP)

Benjamin Smith “approached the demonstration and confronted several of its participants, yelling at them and demanding they leave the area,” Mota said in an affidavit, citing videos shot at the scene. After several protesters told him to leave them alone and go home, Smith said they should “make” him leave and approached a person aggressively, who pushed Smith back.

Moments, later Smith drew his gun, Mota said.

Brandy “June” Knightly, 60, was shot in the head at close range and died on the scene, Mota said. Smith stopped shooting only when someone fired back, striking him in the hip area, Mota said.

One of the wounded was shot in the neck and is paralyzed from the neck down, Mota said. Two people were shot multiple times, including one of them in the abdomen, and the fourth wounded person was shot in the arm.

Smith was badly wounded and remained in the hospital for weeks. He made his first court appearance on March 24, 2022 and entered a not guilty plea.

It was later revealed Smith had been contacted by the FBI in 2021 after they received tips about him, but ultimately abandoned any “further investigative actions” based on information they had at the time.”