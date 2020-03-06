Accused Portland bike burglar arrested

Dennis Davis is facing charges of 1st-degree burglary, 1st-degree criminal mischief and 1st-degree theft

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man caught on camera breaking into a bike storage room in Portland and stealing bikes was arrested this week, police said.

Security video was released in October of 2019 showing Dennis Davis breaking into the room and griding off bike locks to steal the bikes, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Davis was arrested Thursday and booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of 1st-degree burglary, 1st-degree criminal mischief and 1st-degree theft.

Police said they arrested an accomplice of Davis’ in January of 2020. Anthony Taylor is accused of burglarizing homes in inner Southeast Portland neighborhoods from October of 2019 to January, taking things like mail packages and bikes. Security footage also helped lead to his arrest.

The PPB urges bike owners to register their bikes to help with their return should they ever be stolen and recovered.