PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A former girlfriend of a man shot to death in Portland remains at large nearly 2 months after an arrest warrant was issued.

Janae Tanell Kelley is wanted for allegedly killing Aaron Follstad-Martin around SE 124th and Powell on July 15. Kelley, who is 6-feet-2 and 200 pounds, was arrested with Follstad-Martin in February 2022 on gun charges. It’s not known where the 42-year-old Kelley is, officials said.

In July Follstad-Martin’s family told KOIN 6 News that while he had his own history with police, he didn’t deserve to die.

The case remains open and active. Crime Stoppers of Oregon is now offering a $2500 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case. Tipsters can remain anonymous.