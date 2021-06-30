Accused rioter arrested for third time in one month

WCSO says Jarrod Deferrari held up a convenience store in Beaverton on May 19

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A person facing felony charges for alleged involvement in a 2020 Portland riot was arrested for the third time since May 29, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Department.

Jarrod Deferrari, 24, was already in custody at the Washington County Jail for alleged involvement in separate crimes when he was charged Tuesday.

WCSO investigators said they identified Deferrari in surveillance footage from an armed robbery that took place at a Beaverton 7-Eleven in the early morning hours of May 19. Deferrari is seen on camera wearing a full-face ski mask and all black clothing pointing a handgun at the cashier’s head and demanded money from the register, according to WCSO.

Earlier this month, detectives said they found evidence in an abandoned home on SW Beaverton Hillsdale Highway that linked Deferrari to the robbery. WCSO added Deferrari had previously been trespassing at the home and had made social media posts alluding to involvement in the robbery.

Deferrari was charged with robbery in the first degree, unlawful use of a weapon, and menacing for the alleged role in the 7-Eleven incident.

The charges Deferrari was already in custody for included burglary in the first degree, possession of burglary tools, interfering with a peace officer, contempt of court, and criminal mischief in the second degree — those stemming from a burglary on June 11.

Deferrari was also arrested two weeks prior with a shotgun, handgun, and other weapons on a TriMet bus. In addition to the shotgun and shells, DeFerrari was found with a loaded handgun, restricted knives, and metal knuckles. Deferrari was served a criminal citation for unlawful possession of a firearm, two counts of possession of a loaded firearm in public place and four Counts of carrying of a concealed weapon.

At the end of last year, Deferrari was charged with destroying property during riots in Portland in the wake of the November election.