Accused rioter from Florida arrested again in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man previously charged with riot-related crimes in downtown Portland is now facing new charges for a burglary this week.

Jarrod DeFerrari is accused of burglarizing and damaging a building on SW Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy earlier this week. He’s facing criminal mischief, interfering with a peace officer, possession of burglary tools, criminal trespass, burglary and contempt of court.

The 24-year-old from Florida was previously charged with using a hammer to smash windows of the St. Andre Bessette Catholic Church in November 2020.

He was also arrested two weeks ago, on May 29, 2021, with a shotgun, handgun, and other weapons on a TriMet bus. In addition to the shotgun and shells, DeFerrari was found with a loaded handgun, restricted knives, and metal knuckles. They were seized as evidence.