Accused sex abuser arrested; WCSO says more victims likely

Alleged abuse from Henry Stephen “Steve” Bauer may have began in 1970s

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Department said a man recently arrested on sex abuse charges likely abused other victims in the past.

Investigators received a report in March of this year that Henry Stephen “Steve” Bauer, 58, abused a woman when she was a child. The report eventually led to a grand jury indicting Bauer on four counts of Sexual Abuse in the First Degree on May 27. The following week, MCSO detectives apprehended Bauer and placed him into the Washington County Jail.

Because Bauer had a lengthy history of volunteering with various organizations with children, detectives believe more victims have yet to come forward.

WCSO said his behavior with children dates back to the late 1970s. Bauer was removed as a Boy Scout leader in 1993 amid allegations of abuse to a young boy, according to WCSO.

Bauer also has ties to the following organizations:

Boy Scouts of America Troops 1 and 150 (1970s-1993)

Alpenrose Dairyville

Neah-Kah-Nie High School (2009-2012)

Portland Revels (2013-2021)

Rockaway Beach Police Department (volunteer until 2017)

Tillamook Association for the Performing Arts (TAPA)

Anyone with information about Bauer is encouraged to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at (503) 846-2700.