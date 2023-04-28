PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Two accused shoplifters are suing WinCo Foods after they allege security employees used excessive use of force when detaining them. The allegations stem from two separate incidents at the Happy Valley WinCo store with two different people, both caught on camera.

Video from inside the store shows loss prevention employees detaining two suspected shoplifters at the Happy Valley location on SE 82nd.

Now, the man and woman who were detained are suing the retail store and the involved security employees, alleging negligence, assault and battery.

“You can see from the video, these people have no idea what they’re doing,” said Jon Weiner, the attorney representing both people.

Video captured of the July 28 incident involving 23-year-old Marissah Storck shows security employees picking her up from behind before bringing her to a private room.

“Right when she comes into the room, she’s just thrown to the back of the room so you have a woman in an enclosed space like that with two huge guys and she’s already been manhandled,” said Weiner.

Just minutes later, one of the guards is seen on top of her in what the suit says was a headlock that lasted at least 30 seconds. After more than 10 minutes, a sheriff’s deputy arrives and Storck is taken into custody.

The incident involving the other plaintiff, identified as 46-year-old William Simonson, happened at the same store on April 2, 2022, also detained on suspicion of shoplifting.

Surveillance video inside the room he was taken to shows one of the guards stepping on his groin multiple times while another guard restrains his wrists. Minutes later, a guard is seeing repeatedly pushing down near his head before moving to his knee. He was then placed in what the suit alleges is a chokehold that caused him to lose consciousness.

“I can’t believe he didn’t break his knee from the side, and choked him out,” said Weiner.

Weiner says while they are suing for money, approximately $1.8 million, they hope more is also done about how security guards are trained, as the suit claims WinCo, “failed to adequately train, supervise, and/or monitor their loss prevention officers.” Both Simonson and Storck were eventually convicted of theft in Clackamas County related to the incidents.

“I would hope there would be a larger discussion regarding the regulation of this industry because you have people that are acting like police officers,” said Weiner. “I understand shoplifters are a problem. You should not be running around shoplifting but the punishment for that isn’t what happened to these two people.”

KOIN 6 reached out to WinCo Foods about this case but have not yet heard back.