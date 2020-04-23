Accused thief drives off with 6 vehicles in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man is facing a long list of charges for allegedly stealing six vehicles from Portland businesses, crashing one of them into a market and then trying to steal a safe.

Surveillance video showed a man pull up to a commercial flooring business in a white pickup and leave in a white van on April 13, according to court documents.

The van was caught on camera crashing into The Corner Market in the 8400 block of Southeast 32nd Avenue and shattering windows. The driver is then seen entering the market and trying to steal a safe.

Five days later, Portland police responded to reports of a burglary at a solar installation business in the Cully neighborhood, court documents show. Surveillance video again showed a man pull up in a white pickup and enter the business multiple times with several other people. The man is seen getting into five different vehicles registered to the business and driving them away one by one.

Investigators identified the man involved in both incidents as 52-year-old Christopher Jaha.

Police found Jaha at a motel on April 20 and his white pickup parked outside, court documents state. The suspect’s clothes seen on the surveillance video from the April 18 theft were found in the pickup, along with stolen items belonging to the solar installation business.

Multnomah County District Attorney Rod Underhill charged Jaha on Thursday with two counts of 2nd-degree burglary, six counts of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, one count of possession of a stolen vehicle, one count of 1st-degree aggravated theft and five counts of 1st-degree theft.