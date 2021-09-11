Accused truck thief shot by PPB takes plea deal

Darrin Carr was shot when he drove a stolen F-350 toward police

by: Tim Steele

Darrin Carr crashed this stolen F350 after a chase by Portland police, May 22, 2021 (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office/KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man who was shot by a Portland police officer following a pursuit and crash in May took a plea deal September 9 and will spend time in prison.

On May 22, Darrin Carr was in a stolen F350 when he drove in the direction of officers after they approached his vehicle near NE 158th Ave and NE Mason Street.

Carr then took off south on I-205 then east on I-84 before one of his tires was flattened by a spike strip. He crashed in the 2500 block of Northeast 238th Drive in Wood Village at about 1 a.m.

The shooting happened as he drove toward the police officers. He was released from the hospital a few days later and charged with 7 crimes.

Carr, a 37-year-old Wood Village resident, pleaded No Contest to 4 of the charges: unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful use of a vehicle, reckless driving and attempted assault.

The other charges were dismissed. Though he faces 5 years for each charge, the deal is for 3 years on each and to have no contact with 3 specific people.

The exact sentence is up to the judge to determine. No sentencing date is known at this time.

