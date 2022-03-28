PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman and her dog were hurt Monday when a young white man splashed and burned them with “an unknown acid substance,” Eugene police said.

The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. when the woman was walking her dog. The suspect, described as white, between 17-20 and with dirty blond hair, ran west toward the canal from Arthur Street and W. 15th Court. The suspect was last seen wearing a black surgical face mask, jeans, black boots and a black hoodie, officials said.

The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment. The dog was taken to a veterinarian’s office to be checked out. Their conditions have not been released.

The investigation is open and active. Anyone with information or security footage is asked to call Eugene PD at 541.682.5569. The case number is 22-04892.