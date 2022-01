A Google Street View of the parking lot at Clackamas Square in Happy Valley, as seen January 15, 2022

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An “active investigation” is underway following a shooting in the Clackamas Square parking lot, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office told KOIN 6 News.

The parking lot is at 11370 SE 82nd Avenue in Happy Valley.

No other information is available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Clackamas County Tip Line, 503.723.4949 or use their online tip form. The case number is #22-001242.