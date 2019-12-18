West Linn PD: Active suspect search lifted

West Linn PD lifted the search after about 30 minutes

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A search has been lifted in West Linn after police told residents to stay inside and lock their doors.

Just before 8:30, West Linn Police tweeted they were working on an active search for a suspect near Hidden Springs and Highway 43 between Cedaroak and Mary S Young Park. Residents were advised to stay inside and lock doors.

Around 9 a.m., the search was lifted. The suspect was described as a white male, average build, 5-foot-10, wearing a blue hoodie and a mask. West Linn PD said a knife was displayed and money was taken, but there were no injuries.

Please contact WLPD at 503.635.0238. with any information.

