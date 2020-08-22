Arrest made after SWAT standoff in Gresham

Crime

A person was taken into custody around 7:30 p.m.

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An active SWAT situation in Gresham closed nearby streets until authorities were able to make an arrest Friday night, according to local police.

Gresham Police said their SWAT team was responding to a call at LifeWorks NW on SE Oak Street around 7 p.m. and reported that an armed person was barricaded inside.

A half hour later, police reported that they had made an arrest.

Some nearby streets were closed for the response, although police did not specify which ones.

The events that led up to the standoff are unclear at this time.

This is a developing story.

