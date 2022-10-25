PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Late on a Sunday night in February 2022, Adau Duop was riding in the front passenger seat as her boyfriend drove home. Neighbors told KOIN 6 News they and 2 young children in the backseat were on their way home from the grocery store.

As the car moved through the area of SE Foster and 128th, gunfire riddled the car. Duop was shot to death. Her boyfriend was critically wounded but survived. Both children, ages 5 and 1, were wounded but were released from the hospital after treatment.

A mother was slain, 2 children were wounded and her boyfriend critically hurt when this car was riddled with bullets on SE Foster near 128th, February 20, 2022 (KOIN)

Duop was 25. She was a refugee from South Sudan. Their family came to the United States in 2010, when Duop was 13.

“I ran from South Sudan from a war and now there’s another war here in [the] U.S.,” Duop’s mother said about the rampant gun violence in the days after the killing. “Now, where can I go?”

Her death was ruled a homicide and since that night about 9 months ago, no one has been arrested.

Adau Duop was slain, her 2 children were wounded and her boyfriend was critically hurt when their car was riddled with bullets on SE Foster near 128th, February 20, 2022. Duop was identified on Feb. 24, 2022. (Photo of Adau Duop provided by Duop family, scene photo taken by KOIN)

The next morning, one woman, who also lives in the apartment building and is a nurse, told KOIN 6 News her son heard a crash and told her to grab her medical bag to help the people on the street.

She said that is when they heard 15-20 gunshots and when she got outside she said she could hear the baby screaming. She said she pulled the kids out of the car and stayed with them until police and medics arrived.

Neighbors said bullets were everywhere. The side of the apartment building was also hit several times. One bullet went through a man’s window. Another went through dry wall, hitting the water heater in another apartment.

Bullet holes are patched at this apartment building on SE Foster after a mother was slain and 3 others wounded in a shooting, February 21, 2022 (KOIN)

The case remains open and active.

Now, Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a reward of up to $2500 for information that leads to an arrest in this case or any unsolved felony. Tipsters can remain anonymous.