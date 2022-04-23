PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An adult and a teen face multiple charges after they were arrested in the early hours of Saturday after allegedly running from a traffic stop in Southeast Portland. Three semiautomatic weapons were also found.

Officers on patrol spotted a stolen 2020 Chrysler 300 at SE 82nd and Holgate, authorities said. The driver took off but the PPB Air Support Unit kept them in their sights.

Even though spike strips flattened the tires on the Chrysler, the driver didn’t stop until crashing into a power pole and fences around SE 62nd and Knapp, police said. That’s when the 2 people in the car took off on foot.

Their getaway did not last long. The driver surrendered quickly and his 17-year-old passenger was quickly found hiding in a shed by a K9.

The driver, 23-year-old Gresham resident Herman L. Graham, faces 9 charges: unauthorized use of a vehicle, unauthorized entry into a vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicel, attempt to elude by vehicle and on foot, reckless driving, reckless endangerment and failing to perform the duties of a driver. He’s also charged as felon in possession of a gun.

The teen is being held in the Donald E. Long Juvenile Detention Center. He’s facing charges of unlawfully possessing a loaded gun, unlawful possession of a gun, theft, attempt to elude on foot and unlawful entry into a vehicle.