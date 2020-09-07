After 3 years, suspect still sought in Desmond Garrett shooting

A $2,500 reward is being offered for any information leading to an arrest in the 2017 homicide of Desmond Garrett. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On September 7, 2017, Desmond A. Garrett was shot and killed while driving in Old Town Portland. Three years later, police are still searching for a suspect.

The investigation headed by the Portland Police Bureau and Crime Stoppers of Oregon has failed to make any substantial progress in finding the person who fired shots into Garrett’s car near NW 6th Ave and NW Everett Street that night.

Witnesses told KOIN 6 News at the time they heard multiple gunshots and saw people in two cars firing at each other. Investigators said that after Garrett was shot, he crashed his white Mercury sedan into a power box and a parked Ford pick-up with a person inside. The other car involved in the gunfire exchange fled.

Crime Stoppers is still offering a $2,500 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest.