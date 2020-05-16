Shooting investigation underway in Centennial neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Police Bureau has launched an investigation into a shooting that took place midday Friday in Gresham’s Centennial neighborhood.
Officers were called into the area of the 17400 block of Southeast Division Street at about 1:15 p.m. after receiving reports of shots fired. Two vehicles were discovered to have been involved in the shooting.
A police report did not specify the vehicles’ roles in the incident.
PPB’s Gun Violence Reduction Team is asking anyone with information about the shooting to call 503-823-4106 or email GVRT@portlandoregon.gov.
