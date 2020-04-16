Aggravated murder charge dismissed against Michael Wolfe

Michael Wolfe in a video court appearance, June 7, 2019 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The remaining aggravated murder charge against the accused killer of Karissa Fretwell and her son Billy was dismissed after an appeal to the Oregon Supreme Court.

Michael Wolfe’s attorneys filed their motion to dismiss this charge in late December 2019. Wolfe, 52, was originally facing 3 counts of aggravated murder. But because of a new Oregon law modifying what crimes fall under the only charge that could bring the death penalty, two of those counts were dismissed.

This latest dismissal of an aggravated murder charge centers around the death of 3-year-old Billy, Wolfe’s son with Fretwell.

He’s accused of killing 25-year-old Fretwell and their son, Billy, in May 2019. Their bodies were found about 10 miles outside the city of Yamhill in June after they were reported missing several weeks earlier.

Wolfe now faces murder and kidnapping charges.

