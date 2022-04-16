PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people were arrested Friday night after running from an attempted traffic stop in Southeast Portland, police said.

The driver, later identified as Dale A. Field, allegedly was speeding and driving recklessly shortly before 8 p.m. When Field didn’t pull over for the traffic stop, police did not pursue on the ground. But the Air Support Unit did and spotted the car passing in oncoming traffic, running red lights and driving on sidewalks, authorities said.

Field and his 30-year-old passenger Brittany A. Hess-Eley jumped out of the car near SE 127th and Woodward. They were soon caught with the help of a K9 unit.

Hess-Eley was booked on previous arrest warrants.

But Field was booked for being a felon in possession of a gun, reckless driving, attempt to elude by both vehicle and on foot and delivery of a controlled substance.

Officials said they seized a loaded gun, a lot of ammunition, drugs and money.