Suspects in 7 Alabama murders arrested in Marion County

Seven people were shot to death in Morgan County, Alabama

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two men were arrested in Marion County for their suspected connection to the murders of seven people that occurred in Alabama earlier this month.

John Michael Legg and Frederic Allen Rogers were arrested in Marion County during a traffic stop on Sunday, according to Alabama authorities. They’ve been charged with capital murder and are awaiting extradition back to Morgan County, where the murders occurred.

The seven victims and a dog were found dead inside a home on June 5, each with gunshot wounds. According to WHNT News, Morgan County deputies responded to reports of shots fired with multiple reported fatalities around midnight. When deputies arrived at the scene, the home was on fire but they were able to extinguish the flames before fire crews arrived.

“This was not a just happened upon and this little thing happened. This is a big scene. It is horrific in scope, from the district attorney to the sheriff to the coroner, no one can remember anything like this in Morgan County,” said MCSO Public Information Officer Mike Swafford.

Morgan County Sheriff Ron Puckett said they believe the suspects knew the victims.

According to authorities, one suspect had family in Oregon. Sheriff Puckett said the family members had no idea the men were involved in the crime and cooperated with authorities.

