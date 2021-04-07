Alaska man charged in Springwater Corridor slaying

The Portland Tribune and Pamplin Media Group’s papers are a KOIN 6 News media partner

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — An Alaska man has been charged with killing and stealing the identity of another out-of-state visitor found dead near the Springwater Corridor in Gresham last month.

Aaron Mitchell Hague, 32, faces charges of second-degree murder and identity theft in the alleged slaying of 28-year-old Ohio resident Anthony Alcorn, whose body was recovered March 15 in a wooded grove near where the trail crosses Southeast Hogan Road.

Police initially struggled to identify Alcorn, citing a lack of identification, and released an image of a distinctive tattoo to the public. Alcorn was identified a few days later and police said the state medical examiner had determined he died of “homicidal violence.”

Court documents shed little light on what precipitated the alleged murder, but specify Alcorn died on or about March 14. Hague was arrested March 30.

Hague was picked up on charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving in Multnomah County in January 2018, and told authorities at the time he was living in his car and had arrived in the metro area from Alaska recently in order to look for work.

in the DUII case and had a warrant issued for his arrest, records show. He was convicted of fourth-degree assault in Alaska in 2010, according to documents.

Hague’s listed address in more recently filed court docs remains a post office box in the small town of Tok, Alaska.

He is being held at the Inverness Jail in Portland on the DUII bench warrant and for the murder charge, per records. His court-appointed attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Alcorn’s family is raising money for his funeral expenses.



