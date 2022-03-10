Brian Crousser, 54, was arrested by the Linn County Sheriff's Office

LINN COUNTY, Ore. (KOIN) — An Albany man was arrested after a girl told investigators she had been sexually abused by him, authorities said.

According to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, 54-year-old Brian Crousser was arrested on Tuesday. He’s facing charges for sex abuse and one count of sexual penetration.

“The case began as a referral from the Department of Human Services on January 26, 2022,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

Law enforcement added that the girl was known to Crousser and disclosed to investigators that she had been sexually abused by him last year.

Those with information about Crousser are urged to contact detective Tracy White at 541.917.6652.