PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 32-year-old man was sentenced to 17 years in prison Thursday for leading police on a chase, stealing a vehicle and robbing a business in late-April, according to Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

Justin Allen Barr’s crime spree on April 21 began in Millersburg and spanned to Eugene.

In Millersburg, Barr allegedly broke a glass door at Point S Tire before stealing a 2008 Chrysler 300 that was waiting to be serviced.

Barr then drove that vehicle to Tangent Inn where he tried to break in, according to LCSO.

After he failed to get inside the inn, LCSO says he continued south to Halsey and stopped at 7 Star Convenience Store. Officials said the 32-year-old shattered the store’s glass door with a shopping cart before snatching thousands worth of store merchandise.

Police reportedly tried to pull Barr over in Eugene, but he led them on a chase.

Barr was ultimately arrested and taken to Linn County Jail.

A jury convicted Barr of Criminal Mischief in the First Degree, two counts of Burglary in the Second Degree, three counts of Theft in the First Degree, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, five counts of Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree, Attempt to Commit a Class C/Unclassified Felony and Theft in the Third Degree.