Albany man suspected of slaying wife due in court

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Albany man accused of murdering his missing wife is expected to appear in court on Wednesday for unrelated charges.

The estranged husband of Tiffany Lazon, who has been missing since late December 2019, was arrested for murder after investigators found DNA from body tissue and blood on a circular saw he borrowed, Albany police said late Tuesday afternoon.

Detectives learned that Craig Lazon borrowed a circular saw from a friend and returned it a few days later. The saw’s owner provided both information and the saw to Albany detectives, who turned it over to the Oregon State Crime Lab.

The crime lab ran DNA tests on the saw and found blood and tissue that matched Tiffany’s.

Previous information

When police spoke with Craig Lazon around 1:25 a.m. on January 9, he said he didn’t know where Tiffany was and thought she moved to Washington.

“He’s a person of interest because he is the closest person to her, had been off-and-on there, at that residence, it’s her residence but had been there with her,” Liles said.

He added Craig Lazon is not exactly cooperating.

An undated photo of Tiffany Marie Lazon with her estranged husband, Craig Lazon. (Courtesy of Felicity Halberg)

“Craig has not come to us at all with information, provided information to us without us contacting him or searching him out,” Liles said. “So at this point we don’t have any credible information from Craig on where she went or who she was going to see or where she might be going to.”

On January 14, Craig Lazon was arrested on animal neglect and abandonment charges connected with Tiffany’s cat, which has now been given to her daughter.

The cat was found at a storage unit in Albany listed in several people’s names, Liles said. “It sounded like a cat in distress so we responded and actually found the cat. So he was charged with that through our municipal court.”

Two days later, Albany police officially said Craig is “a person of interest” in the case, which is now being looked at as both a missing person and a death investigation, although authorities at that time were not saying Tiffany was dead.

Craig is expected to appear in court for charges related to probation violations at 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

KOIN 6 News will have more information as it develops.

Anyone with information is asked to call Albany Police detectives at 541.917.7680.