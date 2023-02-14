Rebekah Gasperino at her first court appearance for an aggravated murder charge in the death of her 3-year-old daughter in Albany, April 25, 2022 (KOIN)

Rebekah Gasperino will spend up to a year at the Oregon State Hospital

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – An Albany woman accused of murdering her 3-year-old daughter was found unfit to stand trial on Friday by a Linn County Circuit Court judge.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office will transport Rebekah Gasperino to the Oregon State Hospital where she’ll stay up to a year. A federal court ruling determined that’s currently the maximum time a person can be committed to the hospital if they’re suspected of committing a violent felony.

Gasperino is currently facing one charge of aggravated murder related to the death of her daughter Sophia.

Gasperino was pulled over at around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 23, 2022, by an Albany police officer for a traffic violation. During the traffic stop, police received information that she may be a danger to herself and others, including her child, according to authorities.

Other officers rushed to Gasperino’s home on Sun Place Southeast near 20th Avenue Southeast and found 3-year-old Sophia dead inside.

Gasperino was booked in the Linn County Jail.

In a declaration made by Stephen Eberlein, Gasperino’s attorney, on Feb. 6, he said he does not believe Gasperino can aid and assist counsel in her own defense.

This is based on his own interactions with Gasperino, along with information his counsel received from the Linn County Jail and Linn County Mental Health. Dr. Tasha Phillips, a psychologist, also wrote a letter to Eberlein about Gasperino that Eberlein said was basing his opinion on.

Rebekah Gasperino and her ex-husband Scott Gasperino were in the middle of divorce proceedings and a custody battle when their daughter Sophia was killed.

Rebekah Gasperino had filed for divorce and asked for full custody of Sophia in June 2020. That was denied.

Then Scott Gasperino sought full custody in September 2020 and said his wife was “observed to be unfit” to watch over Sophia. He claimed Rebekah was seen at a shelter “hearing voices and obeying said voices to make dangerous choices.”

On April 12, 2022, Rebekah Gasperino also made mental health accusations against her husband. She said his mental health was never addressed and was asking for a trial to settle their custody agreement.

Rebekah Gasperino also claimed her husband abused her verbally and emotionally and controlled what she ate after their daughter was born.

After Sophia was killed, the judge in the Gasperinos’ divorce case, Rachel Kittson-MaQatish, wrote a letter to Scott Gasperino saying that while there were conflicting claims from both parties, it was clear he was “a protective parent.”

She said Scott Gasperino was never bitter and that he was hopeful and patient with his wife. She said in their court hearings, he always sought to address his wife’s mental health while also trying to protect his daughter.

The Gasperinos’ divorce was finalized on Nov. 16, 2022.