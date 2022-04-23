PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A traffic stop in Albany ended with the driver charged with the murder of her 3-year-old child, police said late Saturday night.

Around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, an Albany officer pulled over a car driven by Rebekah Gasperino for a traffic violation. As the officer checked into Gasperino, police received information she may be a danger to herself and others. That included her child.

Other officers rushed to a home in the 2000 block of Sun Place SE in Albany and found the 3-year-old dead inside. No other children were in the home at that time, officials said.

Gasperino, 32, was booked into jail on a first-degree murder charge.

Authorities said the child’s father and other family members were notified and are cooperating.

No other information is available and the investigation is ongoing.