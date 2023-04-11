PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A young teenager was found after he had gone missing while possibly attempting to leave the state with an adult woman — who is now facing multiple charges, according to Albany police.

Albany police say the 13-year-old boy was spotted with Alyssa Thomas, 24, in the food court of Lloyd Center Mall around 11:30 a.m. on Monday after the department asked Portland Police Bureau to help locate the pair.

Detectives brought Thomas to the Albany Police Department to be interviewed. She was later booked on charges of second-degree custodial interference, second-degree rape and second-degree sodomy.

Police say the boy was brought back to Albany and reunited with his mom around 5 p.m.

