Albany woman charged with attempted murder of deputy

Micayla N. Martin, 23, was booked on multiple charges after being treated at a hospital

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman was arrested by Albany police after finding a deputy’s house and threatening to kill him, then charging responding officers with a knife, authorities said.

The woman called the Albany Police Department at 3 p.m. on Monday and told authorities she was walking from house to house, trying to find a deputy in her neighborhood to kill, according to police.

Officers said the woman—identified as Micayla N. Martin of Albany—found the home of a deputy with the Linn County Sheriff’s Office and stood on the sidewalk with a knife.

Martin wanted the officers who arrived at the scene to shoot her, police said. An officer spoke to Martin from a distance and tried to get her help but the 23-year-old, with the knife still in hand, charged at another officer from half-a-block away.

After several warnings to stop went unheeded, the officer shot Martin with a less-lethal 40mm impact weapon, said police. Martin stumbled, fell within 10 feet of another officer, tried to get up with the knife and was tased by other officers.

Police said they took Martin into custody. She was treated for minor injuries and underwent a mental health evaluation at a hospital before being booked into the Linn County Jail on several charges, including attempted murder, three counts of first-degree attempted assault, five counts of menacing, three counts of attempted assault on a peace officer and unlawful use of a weapon.