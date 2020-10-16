Alert friend calls 911, sex offender nabbed in Clackamas Co.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A convicted sex offender was arrested October 13 after a teenager called 911 when she thought her friend might be in danger, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said.

Around 3:30 p.m. that day, the teen called emergency dispatch after her 17-year-old friend arrived at a home in Clackamas County in a white truck driven by an older man. The caller’s dad went and spoke with the man in the truck, who claimed to be the 17-year-old’s grandfather.

The 17-year-old got out of the truck before deputies arrived, but his truck was spotted and pulled over.

The man was identified as 53-year-old Glenn Riley Burke, who is a registered sex offender from California — and not the girl’s grandfather.

Investigators said they later found out Burke met the girl on a website, “Sugar Daddy Meet,” and visited her several times. They also communicated with each other on SnapChat.

Burke admitted having sexual contact with the girl, authorities said, and found evidence of that plus child pornography on his phone.

The case remains open and authorities believe there are other victims. Anyone with information is asked to call the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 503.723.4949 or by email. The case number is #20-022080.

Burke is being held in the Clackamas County Jail and faces 15 charges: 7 counts of 3rd-degree sex abuse, 2 counts of 2nd-degree sex abuse, 2 counts of prostitution, 2 counts of purchasing sex with a minor and single counts of using a child in sex display and failing to report as a sex offender.