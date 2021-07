PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 20-year-old man is charged with 2nd-degree murder in the June 19 shooting death of Alexander Martinson.

Jaizon Nathaniel Propps is also charged with unlawful use of a weapon.

Just before 10 p.m. that night, Martinson, 19, was shot in the area of N. Columbia Way and Midway Avenue. The Fairview resident was rushed to an area hospital for treatment of his wounds but died later.

His death was ruled a homicide.

