Alfa Romeo car bought with fake papers leads to drug bust

Mary P. Nguyen was arrested on drug and car theft charges, March 17, 2021. (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office/Portland Police Bureau)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman was caught with meth and a luxury car bought with forged documents Wednesday in Southeast Portland, police said.

The Alfa Romeo car was purchased with fraudulent papers at a dealership near SE 92nd Avenue and SE Stark Street, according to Portland police.

Officers with the Neighborhood Response Team found the car at a nearby motel parking lot. They arrested 38-year-old Mary P. Nguyen when she returned to the car, according to police. The car was returned to the dealership.

Police said they recovered forged documents and about 164 grams of methamphetamine.

Nguyen was booked into jail for aggravated identity theft, seven counts of forgery, aggravated theft, distribution and possession of meth, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and computer crime.

