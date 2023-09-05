SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — The suspected arsonist of a historic Catholic Church in Salem was a no-show in court Tuesday for the second time.

Billy James Sweeten, 48, faces 3 arson charges after investigators said they found “suspicious circumstances” for the fire that began in a dumpster at the St. Joseph Catholic Church, just blocks away from Oregon’s capitol.

Even though the sanctuary remains closed, Fr. Jeff Meeuwsen continues to hold Mass every day in the parking lot and parishioners are already offering forgiveness.

“We do pray for him that he’ll change his way,” parishioner Stephen Meier said. “We’re stronger than ever here. We’re a group of parishioners that come together, and I thank the Lord for what he’s given us.”

Parishioner Terry Meisenheimer said St. Joseph has “just been a safe place, this place of sanctuary in the city and in life.”

The sanctuary will need a new roof and may take months to return to normal. St. Joseph’s, built in 1953, is the oldest Catholic church in Salem. Fr. Meeuwsen said he wants to keep business as close to normal as possible.

After an arson, St. Joseph Catholic Church in Salem holds Mass in the parking lot, September 5, 2023 (KOIN)

“We’ll just keep going with the best of our ability, the regular schedule. But, you know, plans are subject to change. So we’ll do our best,” the pastor said.

The congregation will “build one another up, so when everything’s fallen down in front of us, you know, God still says we’ll build one another up,” Fr. Meeuwsen said. “And that’s what we’re going to continue to do.”

The court will try to force Sweeten to enter a plea on Wednesday.