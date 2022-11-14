The suspect driver in a chase crashed into a slough on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 (Courtesy: Longview Police Department).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — While trying to flee from Longview police, a woman suspected of driving under the influence drove off an embankment and landed in a slough Sunday night, according to officials.

Shortly before 11 p.m., an officer tried to pull over 52-year-old Shelly Smith of Kelso who police said was driving erratically in the west Longview area. When Smith failed to pull over, LPD said a chase ensued.

A sharp turn at 32nd Avenue and Olympia Way forced Smith to slow down and allowed officers to attempt a PIT maneuver. While Smith was accelerating, police said she drove the vehicle off the road and into a slough.

Smith was arrested and is facing charges for driving under the influence, felony eluding, ignition interlock violation and second-degree driving while license suspended or revoked.