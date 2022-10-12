PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man is facing multiple charges including driving under the influence after officials say he hit a child in North Portland late Tuesday evening.

The crash happened shortly before 7 p.m. near the corner of North Commercial Avenue and North Killingsworth Street.

Portland police said a girl was taken to a local hospital after 59-year-old Labarron McClendon allegedly struck her with a vehicle. PPB told KOIN 6 that the girl’s injuries were not traumatic.

McClendon reportedly remained at the scene until he was arrested.

He was booked into Multnomah County Jail on DUII, reckless driving and vehicular assault penalty charges.