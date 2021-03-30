Alleged hit-and-run driver dumps car at Damascus Safeway, flees

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to ID a suspect in a hit-and-run that left a motorcyclist injured Tuesday, March 20, 2021 (CCSO)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office has asked for the public’s help in identifying a driver accused of fleeing the scene of a crash that injured a motorcyclist.

The abandoned vehicle left in the parking lot of a Damascus Safety (Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office)

Just before 7 a.m. Tuesday, a red Cadillac GTS ran a red light and crashed into a Honda motorcycle at the intersection of Highways 212 and 224 in Happy Valley. The motorcyclist, 35, went over the Cadillac’s hood, and sustained non-life threatening injuries before being transported to a nearby hospital.

“After fleeing the scene, the suspect pulled into the parking lot at the nearby Damascus Safeway,” CCSO said in a release Tuesday. “The suspect driver then entered the Safeway and made purchases before abandoning the vehicle in the grocery parking lot.”

Investigators said several significant items were left behind at the scene including a large piece of the front of the Cadillac, including its grill and license plate.

Anyone who may know the identification of the person seen in the surveillance photos is urged to contact police immediately.